American actor Dustin Diamond dies at 44

The American actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role in “Scratch” in the series “Save by the Bell,” was missed by death, as his director Roger Ball confirmed to AFP.

Paul explained that Dustin Diamond, 44, was “not tormented” as his cancer was discovered only three weeks ago.

The series “Hello Miss Place” (1987-1989) was the starting point for the California-born actor’s career, and a large part of the series later moved to “Save by the Ball.”

This series was shown on “NBC” for four seasons, and the number of episodes reached eighty-six, and it was very popular outside the United States.

The series deals with the daily lives of students at a fictional Los Angeles high school, Beside High School, and through its simple approach, it raises some of the major problems of adolescence.

Dustin Diamond took on the role of student Samuel “Screach” Bowers, whose interests and way of thinking contrasted radically with the character of Zach Morris (Mark Paul Gosselaar), the undisputed protagonist of the series.