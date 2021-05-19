Death was absent from the American actor Charles Grodin (86 years), who was distinguished by the diversity of his roles and featured in his comedic performance in a number of films, most notably “Beethoven,” according to what his son Nicholas told his son.

Grodin assumed a minor role as an obstetrician in Roman Polanski’s famous movie “Rosemary’s Baby” before starring alongside Robert De Niro in the police comedy “Midnight Run” and in the remake of the 1976 movie “King Kong”.

But the movie that made him widely known to the public was the popular comedy “Beethoven” in 1992, in which he took the main role with a huge Saint Bernard dog.

Nicholas Grodin explained that his father, Charles, who was suffering from bone marrow cancer, died at his home in Wilton, eastern United States.

Famous American comedian Steve Martin commented on Twitter, “I am very sad about this news. He was one of the funniest people I have ever met.”

Born in Pittsburgh in 1935, Charles Grodin rose to prominence in his early stages and moved to Broadway in the early 1960s before beginning to take on often minor roles in the cinematic business.

In the 1990s, he presented his own talk show and repeatedly participated in other television programs.