The announcement comes almost a year after it was reported that the actor withdrew from the cameras for suffering from ‘aphasia’. Willis’s family made it known in a statement, in which he also regrets that there is no cure for a condition of this type.

The new generations will not have the pleasure of seeing their action roles, and this genre will no longer have one of the fundamentals when it comes to talking about blockbuster productions. Although it is true that the protagonist of hits such as ‘Die Hard’, ‘Pulp fiction’, among other film genres, had already withdrawn from the film sets, the news of his new medical condition does not stop impacting.

And it is that Willis, 76, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The news was released by his family in a statement: “Although this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the note said.

This happens almost a year after it was diagnosed aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain lesions. The family regretted that his new condition does not have a cure, so he called attention to it.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the coming years (…) As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that media attention can be focused on shedding light on this disease that needs much more awareness and investigation”, stressed the relatives.

The statement was signed by Willis’s wife, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their children.

Willis, a career for a star

Several are the ‘blockbusters’ of the actor. His career began in the 1980s on American television. One of the series that popularized him worldwide was ‘Moonlight’, in which he played a private investigator.

He is one of the highest grossing actors in the film industry in the United States. The films in which he has participated have raised between 2.640 and 3.050 million dollars, which places him in ninth place among the leading actors who accumulate the most in this regard.

Other of the productions in which he has participated are well known. They cannot fail to mention ‘Armaggedon’, ‘Sin City’, ‘The Fifth Element’, ‘Sixth Sense’ and many more.

Bruce Willis was born in West Germany, the product of the union of an American soldier and a local.

Among the awards he has received are two Emmys and a Golden Globe. He also has a star on the ‘Walk of Fame’ in Hollywood.

With AP and local media