American Abrams tanks were spotted for the first time on the front line near Avdeevka

American Abrams tanks have been spotted northwest of the village of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Advisor to the head of the DPR Igor Kimakovsky said that this type of weapon appeared near the line of combat contact for the first time.

Our fighters recorded the appearance of Abrams. This is the first time. Direction: northwest of Avdeevka Igor Kimakovsky Advisor to the head of the DPR

It is known that the United States transferred 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine; they arrived in Ukraine last fall. However, Abrams have not previously been used in battle. Journalists speculated that the Ukrainian command was in no hurry to send tanks into battle because of the need to strengthen their armor to withstand attacks by Russian drones.

Related materials:

An Abrams tank was previously caught on video near Avdiivka

Footage of what was allegedly the first case of combat use of the American M1 Abrams tank in the Avdeevka direction has spread online.

According to some reports, the vehicle was used as part of the 47th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It is known that this brigade is considered one of the most combat-ready in the Ukrainian army. These tanks were not seen anywhere except the training grounds. At the same time, the combat vehicle was allegedly first seen in the special operation zone on February 4.

Russian equipment capable of destroying Abrams has been named

Retired colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin expressed the opinion that the equipment of the Russian Armed Forces is superior to the American M1 Abrams tank. He called it an extremely heavy and capricious tank: the vehicle has almost a helicopter engine, which requires special fuels and lubricants and fuel in very large volumes.

If we talk about whether we have something, then we have people – this is the main thing, as well as equipment that is superior to these tanks. We have a wonderful T-90 tank. He is able to withstand Abrams See also Germany and the Netherlands stop a possible European cap on the price of gas Andrey Koshkinmilitary expert, retired colonel

The specialist recalled that earlier German Leopard tanks were also expected to appear on the battlefield. According to Koshkin, Russian troops will do the same with American weapons as they did with Berlin’s combat vehicles – “they will simply burn them.”

Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis / Reuters

Russian tank crews previously destroyed the first vehicle on the M1 Abrams tank chassis

On February 23, tankers of the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District destroyed the first US armored vehicle based on the M1 Abrams tank in the special operation zone. An M1150 Assault Breacher was hit by accurate fire.

Presumably, the engineering vehicle exploded in a minefield, after which it was finished off by Russian artillery and drones.