Advisor to the head of the DPR: Abrams tanks were spotted for the first time northwest of Avdeevka

American Abrams tanks were spotted near the line of combat contact northwest of Avdiivka. About it TASS said Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky.

“Our fighters recorded the appearance of Abrams,” he said. – This is the first time. Direction: northwest of Avdeevka.”

Kimakovsky emphasized that Ukrainian troops are also trying to increase the use of unmanned aircraft in the Avdiivka direction.

