Glorious cars often come to an end abandoned and forgotten in a barn or an old shed. In this video made in the USA we offer you the discovery of dozens of American cars muscle carsincluding one Dodge Challenger R/T from 1970 convertible and a very rare one 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429.

Abandoned American cars

In the video you can see dozens of abandoned American cars of great historical value, among these there is one Ford Turin Cobra Jet with the shaker hood, a Pontiac GTO other first generation Ford Mustangs from the early 1970s, including 1965 Fastback with no door.

Abandoned American cars found in the United States

There is also a rare one ’69 Ford Mustang Boss 429, produced in only 859 specimens by the American house whose value is close to 500,000 dollars. It’s one of rarer and more sought after muscle car versions of the blue oval.

