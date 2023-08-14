Club América is preparing for the resumption of the Apertura 2023 tournament in the MX League and next week it will enter the field of the Jalisco Stadium to face Atlas, a team from which it will seek to snatch the three points as visitors to climb some positions in the classification after having fallen on date 1 at home and having day 3 pending.
For this commitment, the cream-blue team already had three confirmed casualties with Henry Martin, Jonathan Rodriguez and Alvaro Fidalgo; however, one more could be added whenever sebastian caceres He runs the risk of being left out of the squad for this match despite the fact that he was in a position to play prior to the mishap he just had.
The Uruguayan central defender suffered a nasal fracture and could have continued in activity according to what was said by the technical director himself andre jardinewho a few days ago pointed out that “tI had a fracture. It’s a new, delicate injury, but I don’t think it prevents him from training and playing. You must be careful, play with protection and I imagine that it will not be a problem”, said the Brazilian strategist.
The portal Monumental Eagles was able to confirm that on Friday, caceres He underwent surgery and will begin his recovery process. That said, a recovery seems difficult for him to face the foxes in the return of the local tournament after participating in the League Cup beyond the fact that he can play with protection, in this case with a face mask.
If the deregistration is confirmed sebastian caceres for the match against Atlas, andre jardine He has alternatives on campus to be able to replace him. The first is Nestor Araujowho will remain in the team until a better offer from the AEK of Athens and would also be available emilio lara and Ramon Juarez.
