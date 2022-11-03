After the conclusion of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament, the teams are already moving in the market to strengthen their squads for the next semester. Chivas de Guadalajara is one of the teams that have made the most moves so far in its structure after the accumulation of failures in recent tournaments.
The board headed by Amaury Vergara opted for Fernando Hierro as sporting director of the Sacred Flock and he decided to hire Veljko Paunović as technical director. This decision has raised more than one eyebrow because the Serbian coach has few credentials and does not know the Mexican soccer environment.
As for reinforcements, Chivas de Guadalajara is clear that they need a left back, a central defender and a forward. Gerardo Arteaga sounded like one of the wishes of the board, but frankly it seems unlikely that he will leave European football to join the rojiblancos. Víctor Guzmán sounds for the defense and Eduardo Aguirre as a reinforcement up front.
The Sacred Flock has not yet made a formal offer for the services of the ‘Mudo’ and it seems that other teams could win the race for the 24-year-old player. In recent days, Toluca’s interest in having the native of San Pedro, Coahuila, was reported. To the interest of the Red Devils would be added that of America.
According to the most recent reports, America could make an offer for Eduardo Aguirre. Jon Barbon’s account indicated that it could be a case similar to the signing of Henry Martín years ago, that is, the hiring of a low-profile Mexican striker, but with the potential to grow in the Eagles.
So far there is no formal offer from the Eagles, but due to the good relationship that the capital team has with the Santos Laguna board, it seems that if the interest is true, the operation would be possible. Will Chivas lose one of his desired reinforcements at the hands of America? We will know in the coming weeks.
