In recent hours, rumors have emerged regarding the central defender's situation. Israel Kingsthere is talk that Club América would be looking for a new destination for him, after not entering into the Brazilian coach's plans André Jardinesince since his arrival he has been relegated to the bench.
In turn, the player would welcome being able to have more minutes on the pitch again and would accept to go on loan to another club. There is talk that he could go to Club Necaxa, a team that could also have the left back on loan. Salvador Reyes and possibly the assignment or exchange of Leonardo Suarez.
The former player from the Puebla Strip has not been able to show all his quality since in the azulcrema team he has only been able to play as a center back in a line of four. And he previously served as a pivot or center back in a line of five.
The player has a contract until the end of 2026 with the Águilas and since his arrival at the Nest at the beginning of 2023 he has played 30 games.
With the arrival of André Jardine Its participation in Coapa decreased considerably and it had greater competition with the return of Ramon Juarezas well as the hiring of Igor Lichnovsky. As if that were not enough, with the return of Nestor Araujo After overcoming his injury, the situation within the club for the defender would be quite complicated.
