Just a couple of weeks ago, America He had the dream farewell on the Azteca stadium field, before they began to remodel it for the 2026 World Cup, to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
After André Jardine's team beat 3-0 Tigers In the second leg final (4-1 on aggregate score), the capital's team also went and beat Xavi's Barcelona, in a friendly match held in the United States of America.
With their spirits sky high, the current Mexican soccer champions were already preparing for the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, thinking that they would play at home in the Potro de Hierro del Atlante stadium.
However, in recent days the news emerged that, indeed, Blue Cross will play at home at the Azulgrana stadium. Not so the azulcremas, who, in an unexpected and inexplicable change of decision, will play at home on the court of their staunch rival: the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.
What they initially imagined was just a simple rumor began to gain strength in the last few hours, until the managers of both squads confirmed it to the media. The fans of both clubs did not take the decision well, as they considered that this undermined the rivalry.
The one who did take it well was the strategist André Jardine, who mocked the Sacred Flock by declaring the following before the media:
“I appreciate that you have read the full note, my innocent pigeons. But this is just a joke on December 28… América will not play at home in the Chivas stadium”
– His friends from 90 min.
#América #play #Guadalajara #due #closure #Azteca #Stadium
Leave a Reply