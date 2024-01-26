The Liga MX transfer market will close until February 1, so there could still be some surprises in the remaining days. According to a recent report, a player that Club América does not have could reach Chivas de Guadalajara, its archrival. This is Néstor Araujo, who is not part of André Jardine's plans for Clausura 2024.
The former Celta de Vigo, Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna player missed practically the entire Apertura 2023 due to a serious injury. For the current competition, Araujo is not in the plans, since Jardine has Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, Ramón Juárez, Israel Reyes and Emilio Lara to cover this position.
According to a report from the SrGolazo account, the Águilas board would have offered the veteran Mexican defender to the Sacred Flock on loan.
Araujo could be a good option for the Sacred Flock, since Chivas only has Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Orozco Chiquete and the youth player Raúl Martínez.
Orozco Chiquete is usually used as a left back, so a new center back would not go badly in Verde Valle.
The communicator Fernando Cevallos, from the Fox Sports network, indicated that the Chivas board has no interest in signing Néstor Araujo and that the rojiblancos have already closed their signings for Clausura 2024 with the arrival of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández.
#America #dim #view #rid #player #sending #Chivas
Leave a Reply