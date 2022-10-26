America would no longer have these two players for the next tournament

After being eliminated in the semifinals by Toluca, Club América ended their participation in the Apertura 2022 tournament and they are already in their vacation period before starting the preseason for the next Clausura 2023 tournament that will begin early next year.
Meanwhile, the directive commanded by Hector Gonzalez Inarritu Y Santiago Baths already working on the configuration of the template for Ferdinand Ortiz and from the outset, there would be two elements that would not continue in Coapa.
According to information from ESPN, Miguel Layun Y Jurgen Damm They would be the two elements that would no longer continue in the azulcrema box, so both footballers would already be thinking about their future.
In the first instance, the former feline player would have the option to renew his contract for another half year; however, the lack of minutes on the field of play would have caused him to decide to take another course since he would have another offer in a team from Mexico.
Jurgen Damm he only played in seven games where he was able to score a goal and his last appearance was in the quarterfinals against Puebla where he scored a goal but it was disallowed for offside.
For its part, Miguel Layun He would no longer continue in the Eagles, because the Mexican soccer player would have an offer to play in Major League Soccer, so it is tempting that he decides to continue his career further north, even in September of this year he confessed that he would see himself playing in the United States Joined.
“Yes, I see myself playing in the MLS, for sure. My contract is going to end in December, but why not? Next season I would play in the MLS, I don’t know, let’s see, I want to try in the MLS, to be honest, it will be interesting for me”
– Miguel Layun.
