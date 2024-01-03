Club América has found in Luis Angel Malagon a reliable goalkeeper, the young goalkeeper established himself as the goalkeeper in achieving the 14th of the azulcrema team, for this reason, the continuity of the second goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez has been questioned.
However, according to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe azulcrema board has in mind to offer a contract extension to its substitute goalkeeper for one more semester, in this way to be able to have security in the door with both goalkeepers during Clausura 2024.
It has not yet been confirmed that the deal is done, but from the outset, the coaching staff headed by André Jardine I would agree with keeping the Mexican as a substitute.
Luis Angel Malagon It seems that ownership is tied up and it seems that this will be the case from the start, but with the permanence of Jimenezthe veteran goalkeeper will continue waiting for an opportunity to shine and have the opportunity to be a starter again, if not, in any case he will continue working trying to do the best job possible when he is needed.
It must be remembered that this year there will be a lot of activity, in the case of the azulcrema team, in addition to their participation in the Clausura and Apertura 2024 of Mexican soccer, they will also play the Concachampions Cup, Campeón de Campeones and Leagues Cup, so there will be moments in what Malagon need a break between so many trips and games during the year, so there will be rotations.
