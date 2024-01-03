🚨🦅 EXCL. x @365scoresMX. Everything is ready for ÓSCAR JIMÉNEZ to renew with América for 6 more MONTHS.

🟢 365 SCORES has already learned that there are advanced steps for Jiménez to remain in América for at least 6 months, in this way, being the 2nd goalkeeper and competing with… pic.twitter.com/I6KthmWAUA

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 2, 2024