As has been handled in recent days, the Mexican left back who plays for Genk in Belgian soccer, Gerardo Arteagais wanted by Mexican soccer clubs, but fortunately he is on the radar of the most popular and winning teams, Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Daniel Velascoin the Insiders program, the footballer who emerged from the Santos Laguna quarry has two proposals to return to Liga MX.
On the one hand, the current champion with 14 titles, the Eagles want him to make the generational change for Luis Fuentes and compete alongside Salvador Reyes. While, for its part, the Sacred Flock also intends it, since Alejandro Mayorga could not continue and the permanence of Cristian Calderon.
The most important clubs in Mexico will compete for the signing of the 25-year-old Mexican national team who has spent the last two and a half years in Europe with the Genkthe proposal of the azulcrema team could be interesting, since reaching the champion and a team with a solid project could be tempting.
However, one advantage that Guadalajara could have in its favor is that the footballer declared himself a fan of the team some time ago. In addition, most of his family lives in Jalisco, so it could be an advantage in his desire to be able to live. with them, given that he has spent many years away from home.
So far in two and a half years in Belgium, the player has played 129 games, where he has scored five goals and given 11 assists.
