América is planning to build the squad for the next semester and one of its objectives is Manchester United. According to TV Azteca, in Coapa they have put on their list of options the possible signing of Facundo Pellistri, a winger for the Red Devils who has a role as an eternal substitute under the command of Ten Hag as one of the alternatives for the winter.
The club is close to the player's environment since the agency that represents him also carries several of the charrúas who are already active in América, which is why the current Liga MX champion will put the option of joining on the table. to his squad with the promise of being a starter and exploiting his career and then returning to Europe.
Despite being champions of the Liga MX, as we have informed you in 90min, times of change are approaching in América, since for months the board has detected the players who are giving the width of the squad. In addition, several other members of the champion team consider that their cycle has been completed and have intentions of seeking new sporting challenges, possibly outside of Mexico, with the goal of taking their careers to the next level.
In the attack is the place where more modifications could come, it gives the impression that the stars like Quiñones and Henry Martín are fixed, firm and there is not the slightest doubt about their permanence. However, the rest of the team's attackers could step aside.
