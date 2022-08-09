Guido Rodríguez is one of the most interesting players at Manchester United. The Real Betis midfielder is one of the cornerstones of the Heliópolis team and would have been requested by Erik Ten Hag to shore up this area for the Red Devils. The Premier League team has already started contact with the Albiverde team’s board to take over the services of the 28-year-old Argentine soccer player.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the value of Guido Rodríguez’s letter is around 25 million euros, however, Manchester United’s first offer would be lower, close to 20 million. Betis would request the 25 million since part of this sale would go to Club América.
According to Diario AS, the Azulcremas own 30% of the Argentine national team’s card, so if the sale is closed, the Eagles would receive about 8 million euros.
Other European media point out that the Eagles only own 10% of Guido Rodríguez’s letter, since part of the agreement with Betis was to sell him an extra percentage of the rights after the midfielder played 100 games, a situation that has already happened.
Manchester United are also exploring the possibility of hiring Adrien Rabiot to cover the position. Juventus’ French midfielder ends his contract in June 2023 and in order not to lose his investment, the Vecchia Signora would ask for a figure close to 20 million euros to let him out.
