This summer América received a bonus of several million euros for the transfer of Edson Álvarez to West Ham United. Despite the fact that the player was a member of Ajax and the federative rights belonged to the Netherlands team, the team from the capital of Mexico had a percentage of them, for which, after the sale was completed for a price of 40 million euros, those from Coapa entered around 7-8 million after years of waiting for this movement.
A player with similar conditions is the Argentine Guido Rodríguez: América sold him to Betis for the very affordable price of only 6 million dollars, which was very low for who was then the best containment in the entire Liga MX, however, the de Coapa kept 30 percent of their letter assessing that the scenario that has occurred with Álvarez was repeated with the world champion, something that seems to be ruled out in the nest.
From Spain they report that Guido could be about to leave Betis, but América would not obtain the slightest profit, since sources assure that the Argentine and his team of agents value free agency, that is, leaving the team from the city of Seville in summer 2024 completely free. The club has offered him infinite renewals, but both parties are not even close to reaching an agreement, so, unless there is an emergency sale this summer or in the winter, both Betis and América will be left without a euro. extra for containment.
#America #left #millions #Guido #Rodríguez
Leave a Reply