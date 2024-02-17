In the last few hours the news emerged about the interest of Jonathan Rodriguez for abandoning Club América in the face of the appearance of a club in Major League Soccer that seeks his services, so the alarms have gone off in El Nido, since a large element could leave the institution.
Given this situation, the version has emerged on social networks about the footballer that the Azulcrema team would be interested in signing in case the Uruguayan striker leaves and it is the Moroccan attacker. Anwar El Ghazi former player of PSV Eindhoven of the Eredivisie.
The 28-year-old African player is currently without a team so he could arrive as a free agent. Most of his career has been played in the Netherlands, but he has also played in France, England and Germany, in total he has played 329 games. , 79 goals and 41 assists.
The footballer has been without a team since November 2023 because he was fired from the Mainz 05 from the Bundesliga due to some social media posts in favor of Palestine.
It should be remembered that the 'Little head'He has a contract valid until the summer of 2026 with the Eagles and they would only let the player go if they pay his termination clause or at least pay 7 million euros which is what the club would ask for its player.
#América #eyeing #Jonathan #Rodríguez39s #replacement
