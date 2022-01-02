America took a breather in the market after being one of the great protagonists to this day with the signings of Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos, now, after a pause in their activity to reinforce the squad, in Coapa they are ready to continue with the hunt and finish assembling the squad for Solari.
The next step within America is to sign a right winger, in recent days in Coapa different options have been ruled out, the Venezuelan Darwin Machís being the most prominent, however, everything indicates that after an important search, the Santiago directive Baños will deliver Solari to the attacker that he wants so much and that he has asked for since the previous semester.
The option chosen is the Uruguayan Brian Ocampo, who ended his contract with Nacional de Uruguay and that sources close to the Eagles affirm that he is in advanced talks with América to sign in the next few days as a free agent. In 98 games as a professional at the club level, Brian has 8 goals and 26 assists, also appreciating that at 22 years old he has already been called up to the Uruguay senior team making his debut against Argentina.
#America #close #closing #signing #Brian #Ocampo
