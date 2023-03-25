Everything seems to indicate that the footballer Federico Vinas He is living his last days as a player for the Águilas del América.
After his low level of play, those with cream-blue long pants are considering finding an accommodation for him in some other institution, either in the MX League or outside the country. In fact, America would already have in its sights the one who would be his replacement.
Who would be his replacement?
According to the first reports, the Uruguayan is already erased from the Coapa institution and his replacement would be the youth squad Stephen Lozanowho would jump from the club’s lower ranks to the first team for the start of Opening 2023.
And it is that the injuries do not end up leaving the striker alone, since in the friendly game against Santos Laguna, he now suffered a blow to the head, which caused him to come off the exchange, precisely because of Esteban Lozano.
Although it is not serious, it is expected that he will be called up for next week’s game against León.
For his part, the youthful Lozano is 20 years old, and is one of the most consistent in the sub 20 of the Eagles, where so far he has scored 2 goals in 7 games. He measures 1.85 and has filled the eye of the coach and managers to play in the maximum circuit.
#América #replacement #Federico #Viñas #lousy #football #level
Leave a Reply