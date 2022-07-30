In the last few hours, information has emerged suggesting that Ajax is very interested in hiring Jorge Sánchez, a Club América footballer. These reports indicate that the two directives would already be negotiating the conditions of the transfer of the side and that the operation seems viable. The signing would close at a figure between 5 and 8 million euros.
Sánchez’s departure would be a serious blow to the azulcrema club, since the 24-year-old footballer is a fixture on the right wing and is national team material. The squad of the Coapa team has Miguel Layún, who can play on that side, and the young Emilio Lara can also cover this position, although he feels more comfortable playing as a central defender.
In the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX, Sánchez has only been able to play two games with the Águilas, against Toluca and Xolos de Tijuana. In both commitments, the 24-year-old winger participated for 90 minutes. Coach Fernando Ortiz is slowly giving the defender minutes; At the start of the tournament he was still physically recovering and picking up pace after an injury.
In the games that Sánchez was not available, Layún took over the title. Through social networks, some fans have spoken out against the veteran taking over the position again.
América will face León on matchday 6 at the Nou Camp. The start of the season for the Eagles has not been what they wanted: in four games, the Azulcremas have won one win, one draw and two losses.
The departure of Jorge Sánchez could further weaken the squad and the board would have to go against time to sign an element that could generate competition for that band.
#América #Jorge #Sánchezs #substitute #starting #exit
Leave a Reply