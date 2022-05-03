Alianza Petrolera beat America 0-1 as a visitor on date 18 of the Colombian league, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. The victory puts him among the eight and leaves the reds of Cali eliminated from the finals.

The victory of Hubert Bodhert’s team also temporarily removes Santa Fe from the eight, who had won their 4-0 victory against Jaguares on Saturday.

Both teams began to present their offensive conditions through control of the ball, the Scarlets in a more vertical phase with frontal centers to Adrián Ramos and Alejandro Quintana, who had more participation as pivots.

From bad to worse

The local team at times responded in the attack with the participation on the right of Yaliston Martínez, Carlos Sierra and Quintana, maintaining verticality with a long game, but they were imprecise in the final meters of the field. Alianza had to make the first change due to injury, Richard Rentería left for Royscer Colpa.

In the final moments of the first half, the game fell into rhythm, where América had more possession of the ballbut continued to have the same offensive problems, the considerable options they generated were through set pieces, and the Aurinegros were left from the physical part due to the constant back and forth.

And at minute 56, Alianza recovered a ball at the scarlet exit with Freddy Flórez, on the same play he enabled Estefano Arango, the attacker eluded defender Didier Pino, who ended up knocking him down in the area with referee Bismark Santiago decreeing the maximum penalty. Gil stood in front of the ball and strongly defined Graterol’s left post, marking the partial 0-1.

América was losing the way and stopped having dangerous approaches to the opposite goal.

The local did not achieve equality and now if they lost all chance of qualifying for the tournament finals, while Alianza con el triumph got into the group of eight for the moment, displacing Santa Fe.

On the next date of the Colombian league, América de Cali will visit Deportivo Pasto and Alianza Petrolera will receive Once Caldas.

