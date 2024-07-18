ANDThe historic América de Cali is about to have a new majority shareholder. The current manager, Tulio Gómez, announced on social media the arrival of a new investment group that, once the process is complete, will assume the presidency of the club.

This is the Caltac Group, “led by its CEO and founders, the Italian-Venezuelan brothers José Antonio and Carlos Recine.”

“Grupo Caltac is a leading provider of solutions in hydrocarbons, construction, tourism, food, insurance, banking and finance,” says the document signed by Gómez.

“This strategic alliance marks an important step forward for both organizations, joining forces to promote sustainable practices and improve the experience of América de Cali’s passionate fan base,” he added.

According to Gómez, once the capitalization is carried out, Carlos Recine will be proposed as the new president of the club and the current legal representative of América, Marcela Gómez, will become the vice president.

“Grupo Caltac will become a prominent sponsor of América de Cali, gaining significant brand visibility across the club’s various platforms, including its stadium, jerseys and digital channels,” the statement added.

There is not much information about the possible new shareholder of América on the web. Carlos Recine has an Instagram account and in his profile (@mossadparis33) there is a link to a website, caltacglobal.com, which, at the time of publishing this note, was down.

The story of Tulio Gomez with America de Cali

Gómez began investing in América de Cali in 2014, when the team was in the second division of Colombian football. He assumed the presidency on May 10, 2016, replacing Orestes Sangiovanni.

That same year, América returned to the A division after a five-year absence and then won two league titles, in 2019-II and 2020. However, in recent years, the team’s campaigns have not been the best. In the first half of 2024, they did not qualify for the semifinals and in the Copa Sudamericana they were eliminated by Alianza.

