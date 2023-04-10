Last Saturday, the Águilas del América team beat Rayados de Monterrey by a score of 2-1 on the Azteca Stadium field.
The team led by coach Fernando Ortíz played one of their best games so far in the Clausura 2023, demonstrating technique, camaraderie and a good moment in the locker room to stop the overall leader, who suffered only his second setback so far. of the contest.
In this regard, the technical assistant of América, Peter Thelemaquemade it clear that the victory came because the team always seeks to generate arrivals in front to liquidate.
“Highlight the work of the boys. We never stop proposing and from there, this is the DNA that I was commenting on last week, it is the team that seeks and tries to generate. It leaves us very good because we create many scoring situations and from that we have to have a good closing”he mentioned at a press conference.
“An important step is taken against a rival of the hierarchy and that feeling should be seen in every game. Today the fans had a lot of weight, that is very relevant and what a team like América needs”he stressed.
With the Americanist DNA, América managed to beat on the field, not without difficulties, a Monterrey that added 12 games without defeat. The last time that the team led by Vucetich fell on the scoreboard was on January 7 in matchday 1, when they lost by a minimum against Chivas.
Likewise, one of the heroes of Saturday’s game was the Mexican goalkeeper Luis Malagonwho had a good performance throughout the game and put the icing on the cake by stopping Joao Joshimar Rojas’s shot from eleven steps.
Finally, América left behind all the ghosts that haunted it in the games against Rayados, whom they had not beaten since the 2020 and they had to spend 5 games to defeat them. Undoubtedly, a good moment for Americanism who is excited about the long-awaited star 14.
With this victory, América reached 27 points in the semester and momentarily remains in third place in the competition.
#América #DNA #ends #Rayados #undefeated #games
Leave a Reply