Rarely has a show of support for a coach and an idea been as forceful as that of the América players. On August 26, the decision to leave Lucas González was made. The brave crowd went to press at the Cascajal headquarters. And the footballers, in the middle of a hostile environment, with screams and firecrackers in the background, closed ranks.

It’s been a little over a month since then. And in that period, America did not lose again. What’s more, he began to build a campaign in which many of those fans who vociferated against the coach are now excited about a title. There are seven wins and three draws.

“All the sadness that I felt when I saw the frustration of the fans, who expressed it as the fan feels they express it, in games like the Cup with Nacional, like the one in Medellín that we played at home, at the beginning of the game with Santa Faith, the truth is that what I felt was sadness for them, because we couldn’t give them that joy that they deserve,” González said on Saturday, when América gave another offensive display, this time against Pereira, which made him suffer in the first time. Because it must also be said, this team seems to invite attacks.

The 4-3 defeat against Junior in Barranquilla marked the campaign. There we had to adjust some defensive issues, because the offensive phase in America is good. It does not depend on a single scorer (nine different players have scored), but they have all contributed a good amount of scores: six from Adrián Ramos, five from Andrés Sarmiento and Cristian Barrios, four from Edwin Cardona, three from Víctor Ibarbo, two from Facundo Suárez, Luis Mosquera and Jáder Quiñones and one from Edwin Velasco.

“That is one of the messages we sent from minute one. Football is a collective sport, by definition players need their teammates, no one can solve problems by themselves and, to begin with, a player needs a minimum of six teammates because or else the regulations do not allow you to start. “Every message we send and every time we have the opportunity we make them see that the team is above everything,” added the coach.

The defects that America must correct

It is not a perfect team. None are. America still has some cracks that González must cover. He remains vulnerable, in part due to the defensive composition of the team, in which the priority on offensive play forces him to take risks.

Pereira took advantage of them, first, with a ball in the middle of the center backs that found an emergency scorer, center back Diego Hernández, and then, in passivity to grab a rebound after a free kick. Jeison Suárez, who had kicked, had time to recover, settle in and put it in, also with a bit of luck, because the ball hit an opponent.

Of course, luck also works in your favor. An error by goalkeeper Aldaír Quintana allowed him to score the fourth goal, when Pereira was excited about the tie.

“We are enjoying this moment, we know that at the beginning it was hard for us, for the entire team, they were giving us the worst team in Colombian soccer. I think several classmates said it at a press conference, that they believed in the teacher’s project and here we are,” said Cristian Barrios, the author of that fourth goal. This America, strong in attack, is a candidate.

