After the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 where Club Deportivo Guadalajara won 2-3, but lost the aggregate tie 5-3, Javier Hernandez gave a statement about Club América and obtained the president's response Emilio Azcarraga: “Not the tie, but the game is won; against a team that many people considered 'invincible', we came to beat them at home 3-2,” he said 'Chicharito'.
At a press conference, Azcárraga Jeanalthough he did not directly mention the name of Javier Hernandez, but it is suggested that it is a response to what the striker from Guadalajara said before the media. “I have always said it and I have commented it to coaching staffs, players and managers, this team is not made to win games, we built Club América, we love it and we work for it to win titles,” he said.
“There is a lot of public talk about failure; when we don't win a title. In that failure, many things are analyzed behind the scenes, within the club, which I don't think is failure, but here no one saves a season by winning a game”
– Emilo0o Azcárraga.
Despite the fact that the Águilas fell 2-3 in the second leg, they eliminated the Sacred Flock 5-3 on the aggregate scoreboard, obtained their place in the quarterfinals and will face the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer.
Later, in the third National Classic of the month, this time corresponding to Matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, both teams distributed points after a scoreless draw at the Akron Stadium. With this, the azulcrema team continues to be the runner-up with 25 units, while the rojiblanco team has dropped to 11th place in the standings.
