Columbus, United States.- In a sudden death penalty shootout, América won the Campeones Cup by winning 5-4, after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

A penalty scored by Néstor Araujo gave the Águilas the championship, after a shootout as hard-fought as the game itself. Richard Sánchez and Ramón Juárez missed from the spot, but Luis Ángel Malagón blocked two shots and then had the good fortune that Amundsen’s shot crashed into the crossbar.

André Jardine also became the most successful coach in the history of the Azulcrema by adding his fifth title, since beyond how questionable this match may be, it is considered official, according to Liga MX. The key decision of the Brazilian helmsman occurred at 60′, when he substituted his entire offensive line, beyond Henry Martín’s discomfort. He took out the captain, Brian Rodríguez and Alejandro Zendejas, for Rodrigo Aguirre, Víctor Dávila and Diego Valdés.

Seven minutes later, Dávila scored América’s goal.

The problem is that the Eagles have not been exactly impeccable on defense this season. Diego Rossi, in the 69th minute, had already missed the equalizer with an unmarked header, in which he took Malagón off guard, but sent the ball wide of the left post. In the 77th minute, in a corner kick in which the ball was flicked, Malte Amundsen got ahead of Christian Calderón, making it 1-1. It had been an even match. In the first half, the skilled Brian Rodríguez and Zendejas demanded the goalkeeper, with low shots. Columbus Crew also had their share, especially with a three-finger cross from Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernández and Rossi’s header, but Malagón deflected the shot. Luis Ángel also prevented his goal from falling on a shot from Christian Ramírez, although on the other side the Columbus goalkeeper did the same in a one-on-one with Álvaro Fidalgo. Before facing Pumas on Sunday in the capital’s Clásico, América celebrates another title, the fifth in just one year and three months of Jardine’s management.