He Club America from Mexico was crowned champion of the Campeones Cup after beating the Columbus Crew of the United States in an intense penalty shootout (5-4), following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The match, played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, turned into a vibrant duel between the champions of the Liga MX and MLS leaguesconsolidating the rivalry between clubs from both nations.

The match kept the expectation from the beginning. It was not until the 68th minute when the Chilean Victor Davila He put America ahead with a powerful shot that left the American goalkeeper without a reaction. Patrick Schulte.

However, the joy of the “Eagles” was overshadowed a few minutes later, when the Dane Malte Amundsen He equalised the score in the 77th minute with a header, sending the match straight to penalties after a draw in regular time.

For America, this trophy represents its first Champions Cup title / afp

During the 90 minutes, both teams showed a high competitive level. América, under the technical direction of André Jardineconstantly looking for the goal that would secure their first title in this tournament, while the Columbus Crew, champion of the MLS Cup In 2021, it offered solid defense and strategic attacks, led by key players such as Cucho Hernandez.

The penalty shootout

In the penalty shoot-out, the unexpected hero was the Mexican goalkeeper Luis Malagonwho stopped two crucial shots from the Romanian Alexandru Matan and the American Aziel Jacksontipping the balance in favor of América. On the other side, Schulte also shone by stopping shots from Paraguayan Richard Sánchez and Mexican Ramón Juárez, but it was not enough to avoid defeat.

The turning point came when Malte Amundsen, who had equalised in regular time, missed his penalty by hitting the crossbar, thus sealing the victory for the “Eagles”.

With this victory, Club América equals the record of achievements of the Champions Cupplacing itself with three Liga MX titles, the same number as MLS. The Mexican team joins Tigres UANL, who won the tournament in 2018 and 2023, consolidating the dominance of Mexican clubs in the first editions of the competition.

For América, this trophy represents its first Campeones Cup title and reinforces its status as one of the most successful clubs in Mexican and international soccer.

Víctor Dávila, who scored the goal in regular time, was recognized as one of the most outstanding players of the match, while the undisputed figure was Luis Malagón, whose saves in the penalty shootout secured the trophy for Coapa.

History of the tournament

The Campeones Cup, created in 2018, pits the champions of Liga MX and MLS against each other in a single match to determine the best team in the region.

This unofficial tournament has gained relevance in recent years, consolidating the rivalry between clubs from Mexico and the United States. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition was not held, but in its five editions, clubs from both leagues have shared the titles equally.

In addition to América, Tigres UANL were champions in 2018 and 2023, while American clubs Atlanta United (2019), Columbus Crew (2021) and New York City FC (2022) have brought the trophy to MLS.