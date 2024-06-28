In Coapa, steps have been taken to assemble the most important squad just days before the tournament begins. The board has closed both departures and signings and everything indicates that they have not finished assembling the squad for the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX. Several more players are expected to leave Jardine’s team, one of the cases being Juan Otero, an eternal headache, one of the worst signings of the Santiago Baños era, who will now be cut at all costs.
America sought accommodation within the Liga MX for Otero, offering the Colombian as a bargaining chip with the goal of lowering the price of other men who are liked by the eagles, however, the Colombian is so devalued within the local market that Not even the weakest teams in the country are open to receiving him.
That being the case, the sports team understands that there is no other way to end the attacker’s time with the club other than through termination.
The footballer, through his agency, as well as the América board of directors, understand that this will be the only viable path this summer so that, first, the club can finish the player’s time with the institution and second, Juan can find a team where he can continue his career through free agency and very possibly in his native country, Colombia. In Coapa they paid 4 million euros for a player who gave them 287 minutes on the field and one goal.
#América #terminate #Juan #Oteros #contract
Leave a Reply