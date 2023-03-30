Henry Martín has had an excellent soccer year: the Yucatecan striker for Club América has scored 24 goals taking into account his numbers in the Apertura 2022 and Clausura 2023. His good moment has not gone unnoticed, since he earned the trust of Gerardo Martino to attend the 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team.
According to the most recent reports, ‘La Bomba’ has drawn the attention of some foreign clubs, such as Vasco da Gama of the Brazilian first division and some teams in Saudi Arabia. To prevent the historic Azulcrema scorer from leaving the institution, the board is already preparing an offer to renew his contract and extend his stay at the Nido de Coapa.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Martín’s contract with América expires in mid-2024. For this reason, América will seek to convince the 30-year-old forward with a new proposal and ensure that his stay is extended.
The Fox Sports chain pointed out that the negotiations between the two parties have already begun and that Martín is only evaluating leaving America if there is a possibility of playing in Europe.
Until now, no further details are known about the renewal of Henry Martín: neither how many years he would remain in the institution nor in what terms the agreement would be reached.
Martín, after several tournaments down, was close to signing with Chivas de Guadalajara, his great rival in Liga MX, however, there were financial differences between the clubs and the signing did not materialize.
