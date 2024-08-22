Yesterday, within América it was confirmed that the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky suffered a serious ligament injury, which means he will be out of the field for at least 6 months and in the worst case scenario, a maximum of 9 months. This being the case, the sports area has made the decision to return to the market at the close of the same, however, the intention is not to sign a direct replacement for him.
América is relying on the pieces it has in its squad, with Cáceres as a regular starter and Juárez and Araujo competing to take Igor’s place, and Israel Reyes, currently a right back, has a natural position in central defense, so the sports department understands that there is no need to sign an additional defender.
Even so, the idea is to take advantage of the margin that Igor’s terrible injury has generated, that is, the release of a foreigner’s place at least for this tournament, in which case, the club has the option of reinforcing an area that Jardine has asked for so much so far this summer, the left winger, this after the loss of Quiñones.
The club has been considering a number of names so far in the market for this, the most notable being Idrissi, Víctor Dávila and Paulinho himself. Now, Coapa will do everything in its power to secure a significant arrival, taking into account that prices at the close of the market rise dramatically.
