America has not been able to sign stars for its squad for a long time, the last big name signed was the Frenchman Jeremy Ménez, trying to imitate the signing of André Pierre Gignac, however, the presence of the Frenchman within the club was terrifying, too much fame and little sporting performance, which is why these bad experiences, as well as the current financial inconsistency of the club, have led those from Coapa to no longer move for great figures.
One of the big names that has been linked to the nest in the short term is that of Raúl Jiménez, the striker wants to return to the team that saw him born and has made it clear publicly, within America they already know about the wishes of the Wolverhampton center forward to return, however, the man in charge of the sports management of the Coapa nest eagles, Santiago Baños rules out this signing at least for this market.
Baños affirms that the possible return of Raúl is meaningless, because beyond the player’s wishes to return, this option is not intended for this market, since the striker’s position is to try to recover his best sports version within Europe, Therefore, America does not even have to move for his signing. Santiago’s speech is not a lie, however, there is a factor that is not mentioned, nor will it be mentioned, to this day the club from the country’s capital has no economic support to pay for his transfer, nor his salary, which immediately should be the highest in the template.
#America #move #Raúl #Jiménez #winter
