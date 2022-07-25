‘America will not enter a recession’: President Joe Biden

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Joe Biden, President of the United States, after his diplomatic meeting in Arabia.
The country’s president affirmed that the economy will achieve sustained growth.
July 25, 2022, 03:37 PM
US President Joe Biden He said Monday that he does not expect the United States to enter a recession.within days of knowing, on Thursday, the GDP data for the second quarter.
“We will not go into a recession, in my opinion,” Biden told reporters, after first-quarter figures showed a contraction in GDP.
Citing the strength of the labor market, the president said: “We will go from this rapid growth to sustained growth.”
DEVELOPING NEWS…
*With information from AFP
