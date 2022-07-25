‘America will not enter a recession’: President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden He said Monday that he does not expect the United States to enter a recession.within days of knowing, on Thursday, the GDP data for the second quarter.

“We will not go into a recession, in my opinion,” Biden told reporters, after first-quarter figures showed a contraction in GDP.

Citing the strength of the labor market, the president said: “We will go from this rapid growth to sustained growth.”

DEVELOPING NEWS…

*With information from AFP