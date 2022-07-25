Tuesday, July 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘America will not enter a recession’: President Joe Biden

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Biden

Joe Biden, President of the United States, after his diplomatic meeting in Arabia.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, after his diplomatic meeting in Arabia.

The country’s president affirmed that the economy will achieve sustained growth.

US President Joe Biden He said Monday that he does not expect the United States to enter a recession.within days of knowing, on Thursday, the GDP data for the second quarter.

(You may be interested in: USA: chaos at Dallas airport for a woman who fired shots into the air)

“We will not go into a recession, in my opinion,” Biden told reporters, after first-quarter figures showed a contraction in GDP.

Citing the strength of the labor market, the president said: “We will go from this rapid growth to sustained growth.”

DEVELOPING NEWS…
*With information from AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Cnn, president resigns: "I had a relationship with a colleague"

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#America #enter #recession #President #Joe #Biden

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ubisoft insists Roller Champions "isn't getting cancelled" after recent report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.