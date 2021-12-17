Once the arrival of Diego Valdés to the Cup is completed, America will move in the market for at least two more signings that increase the quality of the squad, it seeks to specifically reinforce two areas of the field as urgent, the right sector of the attack America and central defense.
For the back of America, countless names have been handled to solve the bad inertia of the team, one of the strongest is that of the young man from Puebla Israel Reyes, a Mexican defender with an attractive future, however, it seems that in Coapa they can start to forget about his signing, because in Puebla they are not willing to sell him, says the strip coach, Nicolás Larcamón.
“As for Israel, there is no possibility. The directive promised me that the only way out would be Christian’s and Fideo’s, that there is a possibility. We agreed that there would be no more exits and that is the pact I have with the directive.”
– Nicolas Larcamón
In this way, in America they should continue with the survey of soccer players and possibly search the South American market, since it seems that the names they had on the list within the Liga Mx are quickly exhausted.
#America #sign #Israel #Reyes
