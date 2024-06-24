As we reported in 90min, it has been fulfilled, once Real Oviedo has not achieved promotion to the first division of Spain, Erick Sánchez was left without options to leave for Europe, being the case, América and Pachuca They closed total terms for the transfer of the Mexican, who has already agreed to be a new player in the Coapa nest and will sign his contract after the Copa América.
Now, the team from the country’s capital is getting ready to move for its next signing, who also plays within the Tuzos.
With the loss of Quiñones closed the money on the table of América, those of Coapa are ready to put an offer on the table of Pachuca for the transfer of Idrissi, the one from Morocco has been chosen by André Jardine to take Julián’s place within Of the template. The Tuzos are open to negotiating the transfer of their winger this summer, but, as the board has reported, they will not listen to any offer below 10 million dollars.
America is aware of the value that Pachuca gives to Idrissi, however, they have the necessary resources to move to the extreme and hope to reach an agreement with Tuzos in the following days. For his part, despite the fact that the attacker is comfortable in the team from the state of Hidalgo, he has given the green light to his management to make the jump to the 15-time Liga MX champion.
#America #move #signing #Idrissi
Leave a Reply