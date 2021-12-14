The eagles of America de Solari failed this semester, in the nest they had consecrated a correct regular season, being leaders from start to finish, however, in the decisive matches, both in the CONCACAF Champions League and in Liga Mx, those from the nest lost the hierarchy and fell ugly.
For this reason, the nest have decided to seek solutions in the market for 2022 and have already closed their first stellar signing with the arrival of talented Chilean Diego Valdés, although he will not be the only player to land in the nest, in Coapa they prepare a couple of more signings, prepare the arrival of a central defender and right winger who runs throughout the band.
For the central defense, the most prominent name is Israel Reyes de Puebla, thus seeking to imitate the formula of Salvador Reyes, although players such as Félix Torres or some option from South America are not ruled out. For the band, it seems that Uriel Antuna and the Mexican market are ruled out, names like Luis Quiñones and Ayrton Preciado already sound, also with options from the CONMEBOL market, although, it is more viable than deciding only by people who are already proven in the League Max.
#America #signings #arrival #Diego #Valdés
