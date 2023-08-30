Club América has been turned into a hospital since the start of the tournament. To such an extent that to this day and since André Jardine took the reins of the squad, he has never been able to count on a complete team.
Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez had to undergo surgery before the semester began. This accumulation of absences is one of the weight factors so that the Coapa nest box is not in the best possible sports condition.
However, to the tranquility of the fans of América and of André Jardine himself, everything indicates that the path is beginning to take a course in his favor. The injuries of the majority of the squad are at their end point, Rodríguez, Henry Martín, Cáceres and Zendejas have even been seen training normally ahead of Saturday’s duel against Cruz Azul. However, only one of them is one hundred percent sure that he will be in the duel known as ‘El Clásico Joven’.
Saúl Treviño anticipates that ‘Cabecita’ has cut deadlines in the recovery and although his return was expected until the end of September, this same weekend he will be part of André Jardine’s squad to face the team he made champion two years ago. In the rest of the cases, they are still in doubt, because although they are training they are out of rhythm and there are risks of relapse, Zendejas and Araujo will not be taken into account, Martin and Cáceres will be a decision until the last minute on Saturday.
