In Coapa they dream of a signing for the next season, Solari and América want to fill all those gaps they have in the right sector with the arrival of the promising young Uruguayan soccer player Brian Campo, who a few days ago ended his contract with Nacional de Uruguay and is the number one market objective of the Aguilas team.
However, his arrival could run into problems, as there are a couple of factors that would complicate the negotiation for America, the first of which is the contractual possibility that the Uruguayan club has to automatically renew the player, a situation that they would have to resolve. directly Ocampo and Nacional where those of Coapa do not have any power.
To this, we must add the presence of River Plate as a new option for Ocampo, ‘El Millonario’ would be interested in the services of the Uruguayan who they follow closely for a long time and not only that, the player is an open fan of the historic Argentine Therefore, the eagles would have to get into a direct and very complicated battle with the Argentine Super League team, of course, everything is there as long as Brian manages to leave Nacional free in the next few days.
#America #complications #sign #Brian #Ocampo
Leave a Reply