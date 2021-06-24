Club América continues to make movements for the Apertura 2021 tournament, for now, it is shaking its quarry and young footballers who are looking for minutes on the field of play and this time, one of the youth elements, Bryan Colula, He would be the one who would leave El Nido to go to Puerto del Pacífico with Mazatlán FC.
According to information from Monumental Eagles, the squad player azulcrema who plays on the right back, 25 years old, Bryan colula, will join the purple team as a reinforcement, this because in the capital club he could not add the desired minutes, so he will seek to have a much more fruitful career.
Last tournament, in the Clausura 2021 he only played 94 minutes throughout the tournament, he played a few minutes in the Clásico de Clásicos against the Sacred Flock and only played as a starter on matchday 16 when the Eagles visited the Red Devils, a performance that it was not the best.
The player has had his way through various Mexican soccer clubs, especially in the Second Division, such as the Venados FC, America Premier, Necaxa, Alebrijes, Zacatepec and Tijuana.
In addition, he will join the club’s casualties in this preseason since they do not enter into Santiago Soalri’s plans: Giovani dos Santos, Alan Medina, Emilio Sánchez, Alonso Escoboza, Ramón Juárez Y Sergio Diaz, the latter as the only foreigner, for the moment. It will only be necessary to wait for the official announcement by both clubs.
