The Club América board headed by Santiago Baths Y Hector Gonzalez Inarrituis working to configure the azulcrema squad for the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Mexico City team wants to consolidate once and for all its sports project that has failed in the last three years and they are trying to put together a powerful and competitive.
Given this situation, the team has begun to sound out possible reinforcements and in recent days there has been speculation about the possibility of hiring a member of Mexican soccer, but it will not be easy, since apparently they are competing with Cruz Azul and Toluca to get the signing.
Different sources have revealed that the Uruguayan attacker, Abel Hernandezwill end his contract with Atlético de San Luis in December and has not renewed his relationship with the San Luis institution because he did not reach an agreement for a salary increase, so he would remain as a free agent for Clausura 2023.
In this way, he would have the opportunity to sign with any team that offers him a better proposal to continue his career in Aztec football and, in addition to the capital’s teams and the scarlet ones, other interested teams such as Xolos from Tijuana are not ruled out. .
Despite this, the South American player will report to the preseason with the team from Potosí in order not to lose pace. The 32-year-old striker in the last tournament recorded eight goals after adding 82% participation, his work in Liga MX is 11 goals and two assists, he is currently valued at €1.5 million according to the portal Transfermarktto mention that he has also represented Uruguay in 29 games where he has scored 11 goals.
