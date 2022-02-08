Club América has not had the expected start in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The team led by Santiago Solari is third from last in the general table after two defeats and one draw; The Eagles have a pending match against Mazatlán FC, the bottom of the standings. For the March FIFA Date, the azulcremas have scheduled a couple of friendly matches in the United States.
Through their social networks, the Coapa team confirmed two duels in the United States. On the Águila Texas 2022 Tour, América will face Tigres and Monterrey. The capital team and the UANL squad will face each other next March 23 at PNC Stadium in Houston, while on March 26 the Eagles will face Rayados at Q2 Stadium in Austin.
America will face these two friendly matches after playing the 11th day of Clausura 2022 against Toluca. The duel against the Red Devils is scheduled for March 20 at 5:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium. The Eagles will not have their national teams for this pair of meetings in the United States.
The Mexican National Team will play the final leg of the Concacaf qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in that period. El Tri will face the United States, El Salvador and Honduras.
