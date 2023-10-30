Last weekend, América gave a sporting coup of authority by visiting the Rayados de Monterrey and overcoming the team from the north of the country, making it clear that despite the rain of absences that the team from the capital of the country, are by far the great candidate to win the Liga MX title, with Siboldi’s Tigres perhaps being the only team in a position to stand up.
Unfortunately for the Liga MX leader, this victory was more costly than expected, as they lost more players due to injury. Henry Martin for a minor issue and Brian Rodriguez after an incident with Jesús Gallardo, which ended in a terrible knee injury for the Uruguayan who will be off the field for at least half a year. Precisely that period of time is the one that the board of directors of the Coapa nest team wants to go to the left side of the Rayados de Monterrey.
América’s management, in support of the club’s legal team, is gathering all possible evidence to present to the disciplinary authorities and obtain Gallardo’s disqualification for the same time that Rodríguez is out due to injury. Santiago Baños and his work team will do everything in their power to achieve their goal, since it is claimed that there was a direct threat from people from Monterrey, including Jesús, to play in order to injure Eagles footballers, something that has finally come to fruition.
