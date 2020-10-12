To deal with the growing threat from China, the US has announced to increase its military strength. After recently declaring the Battle Force 2045 for the US Navy, the US has now decided to strengthen the transportation system. The US military, along with the US private space agency SpaceX, is going to build a rocket that can deliver weapons anywhere in the world in just 60 minutes. A few days ago, the US Defense Ministry signed a $ 149 million deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build a missile tracking satellite.Addressing a virtual meeting on Wednesday, US Transport Command chief General Stephen Lyons made the new deal public. General Leon said that SpaceX will now assess the technical challenges and costs of this ambitious project. General Lyons said that initial testing of this technology could be conducted in 2021.

C-17 can lift more than 74,000 kg

He said that the military’s heavy transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster can carry as much load as it can carry to any corner of the world in one hour. According to the official website of the US Air Force, the C-17 Globemaster can carry a payload of more than 74,000 kg.

The most trusted aircraft is the C-17 Globemaster

Let us tell you that the C-17 Globemaster is the strongest and reliable transport aircraft of the American Airforce. India also has at least 10 aircraft. It is priced at $ 218 million per aircraft, which can fly at a maximum speed of 949 kilometers per hour.

Rocket speed will be 12070 kmph

Compared to the C-17 Globemaster, SpaceX is working on a plan to build a high-speed rocket, which will be capable of flying at 12070 kmph. This means that this rocket will be able to complete the journey from Florida to Afghanistan in the US in 1 hour by picking up cargo equivalent to C-17 Globemaster at once.

This company will also support SpaceX

Exploration Architecture Corporation (XARC), another company, will also work on the project with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build a high-speed rocket for the US Army. In September, SpaceX signed an agreement with the US Space Force that would allow it to reuse rockets to carry national security payloads.