US President Donald Trump has taken his stand on Iran. US President Donald Trump, taking a major decision on Monday, has issued an order to block the property of those who are providing Iran’s arms supplies or economic services.

The US President said, ‘I am blocking property in the US of those who supply, sell or assist with traditional weapons in / from Eram, as well as those providing training, financial services and assistance. The US President has said that this order will greatly reduce the Iranian regime’s ability to export weapons to terrorists and dangerous people throughout the region. As well as acquiring weapons capability to build his army.

September 21, 2020

Let us tell you that the US has imposed this ban after a statement given by one of its top officials, which said that Iran could soon make nuclear weapons by the end of this year. The US official claimed that Iran continued its nuclear program despite the sanctions.