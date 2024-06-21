This week, within the eternal and unproductive changes in national football, the return of the minor rule has been announced, although with modifications to the original. This has changed the sports planning of several Liga MX teams, one of them Club América, since now they will have to make room in the squad for several players who were not contemplated and some talent from the nest will become Henry Martín’s direct competitor .
Fernando Esquivel informs that the América sports area has in mind that a player from its academy takes the place to compete or, in any case, rotate and offer Martín a rest. The strong name in the club’s plans is that of Esteban Lozano, the young national who has returned from his adventure in Spain for Real Sporting and who is highly valued by both the board of directors and Jardine’s coaching staff. Furthermore, due to his age, he perfectly complies with the minor rule.
Behind Lozano, are the names of Patricio Salasa player who already had filming last tournament in the games where those from Coapa bet on rotation and even Roman Martinez, although the latter is closer to being deleted from the team than being taken into account. The signing of a foreign center forward is not one hundred percent ruled out, but the reality is that at this point it is no longer a priority for the summer.
