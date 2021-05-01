100 days have passed since Joe Biden took power in the United States, which will undoubtedly affect the countries of the world and at all levels, but what is new in the State of the Union discourse and are there really drastic changes in the US foreign policy?

At the domestic level, there are great challenges from major companies and the wealthy who have become wary of Biden’s tax plans, which will not be comfortable for them and will cost them a lot of money. The increase in corporate taxes is undoubtedly flirting with the middle class, but it opens many questions about the economic system, as well as the extent of the pressures that are being imposed on them. This administration will be exposed. And there is the issue of arms control, which is a thorny file that has been for a long time untouchable, especially since the US Constitution guarantees the right to possess weapons for individuals for self-defense, and arms manufacturers have an influence on decision-makers in the United States, and there are many politicians who support it. And the right to bear arms, and they promise to violate it, affects the file of freedoms in this country.

Several internal files, which Biden focused on, but what interests us in the Middle East is the file of foreign policies and the changes that occur to them, as Biden seems to be more inclined towards diplomacy than direct confrontations, but he warned in his speech about the danger of North Korean and Iranian nuclear programs, as he touched on the file. Afghanistan and Yemen, which are files that affect the stability of the entire region. Starting with Afghanistan, his plan to withdraw from this troubled country continues, and all US forces are scheduled to be withdrawn by September 11, but skeptics say that this withdrawal came in the interest of “the Taliban” amid fears of increasing its operations and its attempt to gain absolute control over Afghanistan, and the new activity that this will bring about by groups. A terrorist terrorist may find its goal in this country, which brings back to the memory the activity of “Al-Qaeda” and its operations that affected America in more than one place.

Not only the Afghan file, there is a very sensitive file, which is the Yemen file. It seems that Biden’s decisions did not contribute to the end of the war in this country. The Houthi group is still trying to control Yemeni cities, and the attack on Saudi Arabia by drones continues. Here we can pose a legitimate question about America’s plans towards Yemen, and whether it will pressure the “Houthis” to end the conflict, or perhaps more expedient to pressure Tehran, which controls the “Houthi” group, which carries out what it is ordered to do in Yemen, and we in the region are looking with concern at what is happening in This country, it is in all our interest for the Yemeni crisis to end.

As for the most difficult and influential files on the Middle East, it is the Iranian file, as Biden’s promises to return to the nuclear agreement with Tehran are going through difficult stages. So far it is not known where to go and will it fail or succeed? Even if it succeeds, will Tehran commit itself to stopping its attempts to create a nuclear weapon that threatens the region? This thorny file should be resolved comprehensively. That is, it must include provisions that seek to curb Iran’s expansionist ambitions and its endeavor to control countries devastated by wars and conflicts, such as Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, and push Tehran to return to its size and normal position in this East, that is, to be peaceful, interested in its affairs and its people and seeking a better life for them, that is. To turn inward, to the economy, and to the life and dignity of its people, will the Biden administration succeed after the 100 days in achieving this? Will you pay enough attention to these sensitive files?

* An Emirati writer