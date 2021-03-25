The United States welcomed the news that four fuel ships were allowed to dock at the Yemeni port of Hodeidah overlooking the Red Sea.

The US State Department said in a statement on its official account on “Twitter”, “The United States welcomes the permission to four commercial fuel ships for the Yemeni people to enter the port of Hodeidah.”

The Yemeni government announced that it would allow ships loaded with oil derivatives to enter the port of Hodeidah, in the west of the country.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed in a tweet on its Twitter account, Wednesday, that “despite the Houthis’ breach of the Stockholm Agreement and plundering 50 billion Yemeni riyals of oil revenues allocated to the salaries of public employees, the government on Tuesday allowed a number of oil derivative ships to enter Hodeidah to alleviate the current humanitarian situation. ”