Mexico City.- Rodolfo Cota is officially a reinforcement for América, and in the next few hours confirmation is expected from midfielder Iván Rodríguez, both from León.

For the second consecutive tournament, the Águilas sign a player with a past in Chivas, although the formula worked for them with Cristian Calderón. Cota played for the rojiblancos between 2015 and 2018, and then had a long career with La Fiera.

Cota looks to be the starting goalkeeper at the start of the tournament, in case the transactions of Óscar Jiménez and Salvador Reyes, who would move to León, are completed.

In addition, “Jefecito” Rodríguez would also join the Águilas, unless the movement is made official. It is a containment with a good start and that will further strengthen that area in which Jonathan dos Santos and Richard Sánchez stand out; Álvaro Fidalgo has more offensive conditions than the players already mentioned.

A source indicated that these exchanges between América and León further strengthen the possibility that Érick Sánchez (belonging to the Pachuca Group) will wear yellow next season, of course, in case Oviedo fails in the attempt to promote to the First Division Spanish; For now, he is getting ready to play in the two Finals for promotion against Espanyol.