Residents and field journalists said that Israel launched intense air strikes on the southern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, some of whom fell in areas where Israel asked them to take shelter.

The bombing of Gaza resumed on Friday after a seven-day pause for hostage and prisoner exchanges and humanitarian aid deliveries.

American officials have repeatedly urged Israel, publicly and privately, to reduce civilian casualties in southern Gaza due to the high death toll in military operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, in response to a question about whether Israel was responding to American advice, “It is too early to make a final assessment.”

“In the north… you saw them requesting or ordering more than a million people to move. We saw here (in the south) more specific evacuation requests,” he added, adding that Israel had identified specific neighborhoods in which it planned to carry out operations “instead of asking the residents of an entire city… evacuate their homes.”

“So this is an improvement over what happened before. They have instructed them to move to areas that we know will not witness conflict,” he added.

Research on the possible timeline of the war

In a sign of Washington’s concern about the safety of such areas, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States expects Israel will not attack those areas.

He added to reporters, “They also indicated that there are areas that will not witness strikes, and we expect Israel to commit to not launching any strikes in those areas.”

Sullivan said that his country and Israel also discussed the possible time frame for the war with Hamas, without revealing details.

The Israeli attack led to the destruction of large parts of the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Ministry of Health said that at least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 percent of whom were women or under the age of 18, were killed in Israeli bombing during the eight-week war. Thousands more are missing and feared buried under the rubble.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Israel last week that Israeli military operations in southern Gaza should not repeat what happened in the north.

“The point is we don’t want to see the same level of civilian casualties, we don’t want to see the same level of mass displacement,” Miller said.

He added, “They briefed (Blinken) on the plans, which were very detailed, and which they said aimed to avoid mass displacement and civilian casualties. But as the minister explained, the matter is not limited to intentions, but what is important is the results, and we are watching closely.”

However, Gaza health authorities said that about 900 people had been killed in Israeli air strikes since Friday, when the truce ended.

Miller said Washington has not seen evidence that Israel is intentionally killing civilians. He added that the US administration still expects civilian casualties as a result of this campaign, “and this is unfortunately true in all wars.”