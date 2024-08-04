Patriotas managed to salvage a point against América de Cali this Sunday in Tunja, but the 1-1 draw was marked by a new refereeing controversy, involving the match’s central referee, Alexander Ospina.

This week, Patriotas coach Harold Rivera had already lashed out at the referees after losing 3-2 in their visit to Águilas Doradas in Sincelejo with a controversial penalty.

The Refereeing Committee then acknowledged that there was an error in the play, first by the VAR, headed by Nicolás Gallo, and then by the central referee, Jairo Mayorga, who was officiating his first match in the A.

This Sunday, América took the lead with a goal from Rodrigo Holgado in the 8th minute, capping off a great counterattack and taking advantage of a very good pass from Cristian Barrios.

The equalizer was scored by Andrés Mauricio Alarcón in the 48th minute, taking advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Joel Graterol after a header by the same scorer.

Was there a penalty in favor of Patriotas?

Ospina was heavily criticized for his work, especially for the disciplinary management he gave to the match. One player, Jhoao Rodriguez, from Patriotas, even pushed him.

But the biggest challenge for Ospina came in injury time, at 90+7, when the Patriotas players asked for a penalty for a huge handball by an América defender. However, after reviewing the VAR, the center back sanctioned an attacking foul against Josen Escobar.

The result leaves América with seven points in the table, in fifth place, while Patriotas is second to last, with two points, in addition to sinking even further into the relegation zone, a table in which it is at the bottom.

